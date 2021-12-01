Local small businesses rise under holiday pressure

Limited staff and supply shortages challenge local shops to readjust.

TYLER, Texas — Holiday season preps for Janie’s Cakes starts in the summer.

The crew is small — 8 fixed employees with just a few seasonal employees small — but they still manage to bake and ship thousands of cakes during the holiday season.

“This is our time," said store owner Janie Clapp. "I mean, we ship them all year round, but we ship the most during the holiday season."

Clapp said the hardest part of operating this season is a mixture of lacking manpower and supplies — especially packaging.

Clapp said, “If you don't have that, you can't ship your cake.”

Private shipping company Ship-A-Latte- can relate to the packaging woes.

Business has picked up for them. They’ve seen double the customers and packages this season than they did the last which they see as a good thing even though it brings a new challenge because they only have three employees.

"In all honesty, we are thankful to still be here,” said store manager Kylie Cincar.

She also said they’d love the extra help, but that’s not feasible.

“We have a set budget we have to stick to and it dwindles down especially with the inflation," Cincar continued. "We're having to up our prices on products and it physically hurts me to have to do that because I know that other people are struggling.”

To get the most bang for their buck, they urge customers to combine gifts going to the same place into one package even if they’re intended for different people.

Cincar added, "Just so you're not sitting there looking at three different tracking numbers and saying, 'Oh, this these two got there, but this one still is in Timbuktu.'”