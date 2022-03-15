Barbershop quartet to perform at New London memorial ceremony

The quartet will sing 3 songs of remembrance and faith at the memorial this Saturday.

“Class Reunion,” a barbershop quartet out of Tyler, is to sing three songs of remembrance and faith at the 85th Memorial Observance of the London School Explosion.

The memorial will take place Saturday, March 19 in the auditorium of West Rusk High School in New London. The program starts at 10 a.m., the public is invited, and there is no admission charge.

More than 290 people lost their lives when a natural gas explosion destroyed the New London school on March 18, 1937. Each year, a memorial is held in remembrance of the tragic event..