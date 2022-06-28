East Texans advocate for immigration reform after migrants were found dead in San Antonio

"The best thing for Congress to do would be for some solid immigration reform," said Karen Jones, East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The bodies of 51 migrants inside the back of a parked tractor trailer in San Antonio is raising safety concerns for immigrants crossing the border. Following the tragedy, a local immigrant resource center said it's time for the nation to discuss immigration reform.

Paulina Pedroda, a Tyler resident said Tyler has a lot of people that are looking for opportunities.

"We need a path to citizenship," Pedroda said. "If we can give them that, we can succeed as a city."

Karen Jones with the East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center said it starts with legislative change.

"The best thing for Congress to do would be for some solid immigration reform," Jones said.

Jones said many asylum-seekers aren't just looking for work.

"They want to become citizens," Jones said. "They want to be part of our community and we want them to."

The Hispanic community in Tyler also said seeing family would be easier and safer if the U.S lifted Title 42, a public health rule that gives federal health officials the authority to deny asylum-seekers during a pandemic.

"As a Hispanic community, we're really unified so with COVID... people [were] not able to see their families," Melissa Russell, Tyler resident said. "Lifting the restrictions is going to help bring everyone together."