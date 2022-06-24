East Texans express reaction to Roe vs. Wade Overturn

People took to the Square in downtown Tyler to express joy and anger on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

TYLER, Texas — The nation is on edge as the right to an abortion has now been stripped away from millions of women who look to seek one.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade comes after the draft opinion was leaked about a month ago.

East Texans took to the streets at Tyler's downtown square with posters in hand and chants expressing their reaction to the Supreme Court's decision.

Abortion-rights advocate and Member of Cherokee County Diaromatics, Jennifer Murphy-Vick said this was a decision she didn't see coming to fruition.

"I was heartbroken, not in my 41 years, my mother who would have been 80 this year would not have seen it in her lifetime after she marched in the 70's," Murphy-Vick said.

The decision now states that an abortion is no longer legal even in cases in rape and incest.

Murphy-Vick said it's a decision that shouldn't be up to the government but should rather be a women's choice.

"It should not be up to the government to choose for her; if she was rape it should not be up to the government to choose for her," Murphy-Vick said. "The rapist themselves have more rights than people than a woman that has an abortion."

While some may oppose the supreme court's decision, others see it as a step in the right direction. Jackie McFadden, president of the Smith County Chapter to Right to Life has been a pro-life advocate for years and see's this overturn as a victory.

"This is a huge first step, I think the overturning of Roe vs. Wade is a huge victory for our nation," McFadden said.

"I was a sophomore in high school when it first started and just from the very beginning, I thought no, this isn't right, you don't want to destroy your own baby, and we've seen the devastation of thousands of women who still to this day regret their abortion.