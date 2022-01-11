Longtime NET RMA Board Chair Linda R. Thomas Honored by State of Texas for More Than a Decade of Service

“We thank Linda for her dedication to the organization and for making Northeast Texas a better place to live,” said Senator Bryan Hughes.

TYLER, Texas — Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola was among the dignitaries on hand to honor former North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) Board Chair Linda R. Thomas at the agency’s board meeting on January 11, 2022.

Thomas, a Longview resident, retired late last year after more than 18 years of service on the NET RMA Board. Thomas was originally appointed as the Gregg County representative on the board by Judge Bill Stoudt in 2004. In 2011, then-Governor Rick Perry appointed her as chair and she was reappointed by Governor Greg Abbott.

“We thank Linda for her dedication to the organization and for making Northeast Texas a better place to live,” said Senator Bryan Hughes. “Through her leadership, NET RMA has enhanced mobility in our region and established the institution as a true leader in the Texas transportation landscape.”

Thomas’ many accomplishments leading NET RMA include:

In 2013, Thomas led the complex process of taking over operations and management of Toll 49 from TxDOT.

The opening of Toll 49 Segment 3B in 2013, giving people easy access to I-20.

Establishing the Priority Project Program in 2014, which provides funds for important transportation projects across all of NET RMA’s member counties.

The opening of the Lindale Relief Route (NET RMA Segment 4) in 2016.

In 2017, Thomas inspired the NET RMA Transportation Forum, bringing together leaders from all over East Texas to initiate transportation solutions.

Thomas led efforts to launch an environmental impact study for the potential future expansion of Toll 49 for Segment 6.

In addition to a State of Texas proclamation, representatives from U.S Senator John Cornyn’s office were also in attendance at the January 11 board meeting to honor Linda R. Thomas.

Thomas is a general partner at Butter-Ryan Partners in Longview and has also served on various transportation boards, including the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-20 and I-30 East Texas Corridor Advisory Committees, as well as the East Texas Council of Governments Rural Planning Organization.

Thomas was succeeded as NET RMA board chair by Gary Halbrooks of Tyler who was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in October to lead the transportation agency.

About the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA)