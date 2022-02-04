No injuries reported after Longview Fire Department battles two attic fires

Longview Firefighters extinguish 2 fires within a couple of hours

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after the Longview Fire Department responded to two fires overnight Thursday and into Friday.

On Feb. 3, at about 8:25 p.m. the Longview Fire Department responded to 111 Sydney St. for a reported house fire. Fire department crews found a small fire in the attic near an electrical junction box.

Three adults and one infant were inside when the fire broke out but we're not injured. They said the lights flickered, and then they heard a pop and smelled smoke. The fire did an estimated $2,000 in damage.

The second house fire happened Friday around 4:20 a.m. at 2505 Balsam St.

When fire department crews arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the eves and attic vents of the structure. Crew found a small fire in the attic above the dining room.

There were two people inside the home and they reported having breakers “tripped” prior to smelling smoke. The fire was contained to the attic and did approximately $5,000 in damage. No one was injured.