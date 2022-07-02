Longview gardening seminar plants seeds of knowledge

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above is from February 2022.
Plant experts, vendors and residents gathered Saturday to share and collect knowledge at the Fabulous Flower Beds & Design Seminar at the Longview Exhibit Center.
The event, hosted by the Gregg County Master Gardeners, filled the facility to the walls with a variety of plant life and vegetation. Seeds, starters and potted plants could be purchased at the event.
Local vendors also attended Saturdays seminar, providing expertise to attendees.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.