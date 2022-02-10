x
Homeless veteran man remembered at Longview memorial service

“The homeless community loved and respected him, and the working class loved and respected him.”

LONGVIEW, Texas — A crowd gathered Thursday evening at McWhorter Park in Longview to remember Ronald Pilcher, a homeless man who died this past week.

Pilcher, 68, died from what Longview police said appeared to be natural causes. He was found in an abandoned shed.

Amanda Veasy, executive director of the nonprofit One Love Longview, formed a relationship with Pilcher over the years.

