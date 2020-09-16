ONE LOVE: Longview organization providing food, household items to community

One Love Longview has three "share box" locations throughout the city

LONGVIEW, Texas — One Love Longview has only been an organization for a couple of months but they're already leaving their mark on the Longview community.

Together with the Longview chapter of Black Lives Matter and East Texas Stash and Dash, the organization is placing "share boxes" throughout the city.

"They are just to, you know, supply basic nourishment or hygiene products for our homeless and impoverished community or people that are just a little down on their luck," One Love Longview co-founder Amanda Veasy said.

There are three boxes in different parts of the city, filled with everything from canned food to toothpaste.

"We ask people to only take what they need and you know, make sure that you save some for a neighbor," Veasy said.

An anonymous donor in Longview actually came up with the idea for the boxes. "

"It's something that, like, went viral within our group," Veasy said. "So somebody posted about it, and then everybody jumped on board and we basically said let's adopt this project and create four more."

Anyone can take items from the box and Veasy says people are welcome to take as much as they need.

"It is freely give and freely take so there's there's really not any rules you know, it's not our job to police the boxes or to police the needs," Veasy said.

The boxes are located at:

Longview Dream Center

House of Hope

Mount Calvary Baptist Church

A fourth box is currently in the works. The Longview Lobos-themed "share box" will be placed outside Hudson Pep Elementary.

If you're interested in donating items, you can drop them off at one of the box locations.