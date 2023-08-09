City of Longview continues to collect debris from June 16 storm

The city said if your debris has not been picked up yet to call public works at 903-237-1250 or submit a request via the CitySend app.

The City of Longview continues to pick up storm debris from the severe weather that passed through the area on June 16.

The city's public works crews have collected most debris from residents. They will continue to make collections throughout the city.

"We thank the citizens of Longview for their patience during the debris collection following the June 15 storm. We have collected 4 million pounds of debris at our Compost Site. We have not seen this level of debris since the May storm of 2019," said Dwayne Archer, City of Longview Public Works Director.

The city said if your debris has not been collected yet to call public works at 903-237-1250 or submit a request via the CitySend app to have the debris added to the collection list.