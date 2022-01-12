Longview Public Library expands Spanish language collection

Access Services Supervisor Bronwyn Pegues said they were made possible by a Texas Book Festival grant of $2,500, which allowed the library to double its collection.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Public Library has expanded its collection of Spanish language literature — a response to the area's growing Hispanic community.

Access Services Supervisor Bronwyn Pegues said the additions were made possible by a Texas Book Festival grant of $2,500, which allowed the library to double its collection.

The library received the grant in the past and used it to expand the children's and graphic novels collections, Pegues said.