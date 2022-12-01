Longview Public Safety hosting hiring event amid staffing shortage

Being a police officer, firefighter or dispatcher has its challenges, but Longview police say "being a role model in the community" makes a great first responder.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Amid a nationwide staffing shortage, the Public Safety Communications Division along with the Longview Police Department and Longview Fire Department are holding a joint hiring event at the Longview Convention Complex from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13

Longview Police Department Public Information Officer, Brandon Thornton says the purpose is to "bring everyone together." Potential employees will have the opportunity to connect with recruiters and apply for the preferred job on the spot.

Longview first responders say what makes a qualified candidate is someone who is a servant, accountable, has integrity and knows it's their calling; just to name a few.

The Longview Police Department is in the common position of not having enough officers.

Thornton says the department has its "ups and downs," among reasons for the shortage include the pandemic, retirement, those moving on to other public safety jobs, and career changes altogether.

On the flip side, the Longview Fire Department is doing remarkably well despite the two-year pandemic.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says it's the most the department has been staffed in a while. Right now, the department only has two job openings.

"It's really exciting for us because public safety across the state has been experiencing difficulty getting good, qualitied people hired," May said.

Being a police officer, firefighter, or dispatcher has its challenges like any job, but Thornton says there is joy in serving:

"Talking to the kids; trying to make a difference in their life," said Thornton.

Thornton says a qualified candidate has to be well-rounded, a role model and leader for the community in Longview.