No injuries in blazing fire in Longview

Longview Fire Department extinguishes fire that caused an estimated $1,500 in damages.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire on 704 Budd Place on February 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The fire department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.

On site, fire crews found a light smoke that was coming from the roof vents of the residence. They were able to keep the fire isolated to the attic, but damages are estimated to be around $1,500.

The fire is believed to have started from an overloaded electrical circuit that had two space heaters being operated from the same electrical outlet. No injuries were reported.  

