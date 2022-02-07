No injuries in blazing fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire on 704 Budd Place on February 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m.
The fire department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.
On site, fire crews found a light smoke that was coming from the roof vents of the residence. They were able to keep the fire isolated to the attic, but damages are estimated to be around $1,500.
The fire is believed to have started from an overloaded electrical circuit that had two space heaters being operated from the same electrical outlet. No injuries were reported.