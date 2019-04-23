LONGVIEW, Texas — Upgrades are coming to a popular Longview splash pad.

The Jack Mann area of Lear Park will be closed for a few days while the city is busy adding on to the play area.

“We anticipate it being down just next week during the installation which should be, should last no more than three or four days,” Longview Parks and Recreation Director, Scott Caron, said. “So for the weekend it should be back open.”

The soon to be 12-thousand square feet of family fun will be installing new equipment, more water spouts and additional pavilions.

“We’re really excited moving forward with everything we’ve done over the last couple of years as a result of the 2015 comprehensive plan,” Caron said.

Longview Parks and Recreation

"Funding for the project is coming from the bond election that was passed in November," Caron said.

Caron says the expansion of the park was actually part of the original plan for the area.

“One of things that we want to make sure we did from the comprehensive plan was finish the plans that have been put in place," Caron said. "So that’s what we’re doing with the funds that have been appropriated for the splash pad and new play equipment.”

The Parks and Recreation department will also be hiring a park attendant to manage the area.

“One of the things we’re gonna be doing this year is adding in a park attendant just to kind of help and coordinate because we’re adding two new pavilions as well,” Caron said.

The park will be closed April 22 through April 26 and April 29 through May 3.