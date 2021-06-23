Longview recognizes Pine Tree principal, humanitarian for unity, diversity work

Shalonda Adams and Carroll Greenwaldt received the 2021 Unity Honors awards during a luncheon Wednesday. Beds of Hope, a volunteer-led organization that builds beds for children who are placed in foster homes, also was recognized meanwhile tributes were made to the late Alice Day, who charted the course for the city's Partners in Prevention program, and to the late Jimmy Daniell Isaac, a News-Journal reporter who strived to improve race relations in the community

"Nelson Mandela once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made in the lives of others that will determine the significance of the lives we’ve led,'" said Kasha Williams, a former city councilwoman who served as emcee of the luncheon. "The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award that pays homage to the pillars of our community, those who have blazed the trail, those who have bridged the gap between different walks of life, those who have created peace and created harmony in its absence while speaking out only against injustice. That is what the Unity Honors event signifies."