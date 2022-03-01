Caldwell Zoo undergoes significant changes in positions, renovation, and new training

"All these changes are being done to strengthen the zoo and allow the zoo to be an even better resource to our guests and do more to benefit wildlife."

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from January 2022.

Caldwell Zoo is making significant changes especially in management positions.

After 50 years as the zoo's Executive Director, Hayes Caldwell is transitioning to the President/CEO of the Caldwell Foundation.

Assistant Director Scott Maddox will be the new Chief Operating Officer and lead day to day operations.

After a nationwide search, Steve Marshall will be the new President/CEO of Caldwell Zoo.

Marshall is currently the Senior Vice President of Operations at Audubon Zoo & Park in New Orleans. His experience includes Director of the El Paso Zoo, Chief Operating Officer of Zoo Atlanta, a former AZA Board Member and instructor at the AZA Management School.

"Steve is highly regarded in our profession and has the knowledge and energy to lead the continued development of the zoo into the future," Caldwell said. "I am honored to have him join our team."

Marshall will be joining the Caldwell Zoo in April.

The management team is not the only changes at the zoo. The South American section of the zoo will get a complete makeover. Construction is expected to being this spring and be completed in mid-2023.

The Caldwell Zoo has begun to work with Natural Encounters Inc. to provide the animal care providers with new and consistent animal training to improve the care and welfare of their animals.

The training is also expected to enhance the visitor experience with additional animal encounters and programs.

"Caldwell Zoo holds a special place in Tyler and all of East Texas," Caldwell said. "It is important for the zoo to continue to evolve as Tyler grows and changes."

With all the improvements and changes, the Caldwell Zoo is excited to plan a grand celebration for the zoo's 75th anniversary.