TYLER, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott's plan to reopen the state gave religious institutions the right to hold in-person services starting Friday. But many East Texas churches say they will remain closed for now.

"Part of shepherding a group of God's people is, you know, protecting them," said Michael Gossett, a teaching pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. "So we valued this and we're taking this very seriously. But so for now, we're going to stay online."

Green Acres is not the only church in Tyler that will continue holding their services online. Marvin United Methodist Church and all of Bethel Bible Church campuses will continue holding virtual worship services, as well.

Miles Chapel C.M.E., however, is implementing a blended service so parishioners can partake in communion on First Sunday, which happens this.

"For for the moment, well, this coming Sunday we'll be doing a parking lot service," said Reverend Jamie Capers. "But we'll be utilizing the virtual worship. We serve a very vulnerable population within our congregation and so we want to be sure that we are doing everything to keep them safe."

In the governor's report to open the state, he listed places of worship as "essential services." However, there are still many rules they must abide by.

For example, people who live in the same household or who are attending service together can sit next to one another, but everyone else must be seated six feet apart. Also, church goers can only be seated in every other row, which can be difficult, even for a church the size of Green Acres.

"With our size congregation, we just feel like that would be too difficult to manage and to do that safely during this time," said Gossett.

So for now, many parishioners in East Texas will have to continue to worship from home.