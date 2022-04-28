EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Marshall issues city-wide curfew for kids

Anyone younger than 17 has to be off the street between 10p.m.- 6a.m. Sunday - Thursday and 11p.m.-6a.m. Friday and Saturday.

MARSHALL, Texas — Effective immediately, Marshall City youth younger than 17 have a curfew.

Police chief Cliff Carruth proposed the law before seven city councilmembers. It passed unopposed.

“I always tell my children, 'look, after 11 o'clock, 10 o'clock, and midnight, there's nothing really good that happens for a young person," Carruth said.

He had a curfew when he was younger. So did Reggie and Gail Cooper, although it wasn’t quite like this.

"We knew when that light came on, we better be in the house,” Gail said.

“And that was my curfew, also. 'The street lights on, come on in the house," Reggie said.

Marshall adopted the curfew in an effort to crack down on crime involving kids.

There were two murders, one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two instances of violence with a knife including one stabbing since the beginning of the year.

Residents want the crime to stop.

“Something needs to be done. You know, a lot of our kids are running around and given the opportunity to do you know, mischievous thing sometimes,” Reggie said.

Carruth said the goal is not to arrest people, just to protect them, and change their behavior. He also said there are some exceptions to this law, including minors who are working or out with their parents.

Starting Thursday, youth younger than 17 in Marshall need to be off the streets by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Curfew ends at 6a.m. the next morning.