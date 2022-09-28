City of Marshall to host National Night Out 2022

An annual event filled with activities and a sense of community.

MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall has announced that it will be hosting National Night Out, an event filled with food, activities and community.

It's an annual campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and community in an effort to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.

According to a press release, the event will be held Oct. 4 at the downtown Marshall courthouse square from 6 to 8 p.m.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth is looking forward to next Tuesday as he feels that this could be beneficial for the city.

"National Night Out allows residents to develop a personal relationship with local first responders and connects people with vital community resources," Carruth said. "Policing really is us partnering with the community, listening, talking and making sure that we are working together.”

The police and fire departments will be giving demonstrations of their vehicles and equipment to show how they prevent crime and keep people safe. Residents will also get a chance to talk to first responders and discuss goals to strengthen the community.

For kids, there will be face painting, games, a bounce house and a chance to plunge a motorcycle officer into a dunk tank.