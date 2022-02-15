x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Special needs students & adults become stars at Night to Shine Marshall event

East Texas country musician Neal McCoy took pictures with honored guests.

MARSHALL, Texas — The honored guests to Friday’s annual Night to Shine Marshall event glowed on the red carpet with their bright smiles.

It was the fourth year in a row for the Tim Tebow Foundation-sponsored event at Immanuel Baptist Church, and this year’s event featured East Texas country musician Neal McCoy.

As the honored guests arrived to the prom-like event, they took photos on the red carpet and were next introduced to McCoy, who posed for photos and signed autographs.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal

RELATED: Tyler resident set to host book signing in Marshall

RELATED: Marshall names Alvarez as new HFC/AD

In Other News

Shelly Tyler is a remarkable East Texan