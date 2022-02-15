Special needs students & adults become stars at Night to Shine Marshall event

East Texas country musician Neal McCoy took pictures with honored guests.

MARSHALL, Texas — The honored guests to Friday’s annual Night to Shine Marshall event glowed on the red carpet with their bright smiles.

It was the fourth year in a row for the Tim Tebow Foundation-sponsored event at Immanuel Baptist Church, and this year’s event featured East Texas country musician Neal McCoy.

As the honored guests arrived to the prom-like event, they took photos on the red carpet and were next introduced to McCoy, who posed for photos and signed autographs.