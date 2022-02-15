Special needs students & adults become stars at Night to Shine Marshall event

MARSHALL, Texas — The honored guests to Friday’s annual Night to Shine Marshall event glowed on the red carpet with their bright smiles.
It was the fourth year in a row for the Tim Tebow Foundation-sponsored event at Immanuel Baptist Church, and this year’s event featured East Texas country musician Neal McCoy.
As the honored guests arrived to the prom-like event, they took photos on the red carpet and were next introduced to McCoy, who posed for photos and signed autographs.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.
