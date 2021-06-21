Marvin Mission week kicks off with the help of over 150 volunteers

For more than 30 years Marvin, Pollard and Saint Paul’s Methodist Churches have been putting on mission weeks and the volunteers say they are excited to be back.

TYLER, Texas — Marvin Mission Week kicked off Saturday and about 150 volunteers have spread throughout the Tyler area helping to repair, cleanup, and paint many houses of those in need. They are also members making blankets, clothing and even wheelchair ramps. Members say helping their neighbors in need is what their church is about.

“This is always been an issue with the mess this church, as far as an outreach program, the men and women all like to get involved in this and we’ve always been highly supported. It’s not just Marvin there are a number of other churches that also are participating,” said John Merritt, a Marvin Mission Week volunteer.

Most of the people who get work done at their homes are recommended by service agencies like PATH.



There are also volunteer groups that are making blankets for children in distress, another group is making special dresses for young girls in Appalachia and a group making care packages for active-duty personnel overseas in the military.

