Mask or no mask? East Texas school districts weigh in

Chapel Hill ISD credits it's low COVID-19 numbers on it's mask mandate.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Despite Gov. Abbott's executive order, over 100 school districts in the state have mandated masks at some point since the beginning of the school year.

Lufkin ISD's Superintendent, Lynn Torres, says "there were some times that we wanted the governor to do something in the last year and he didn't," since then the school district has mandated masks and says it's the best decision for their students:

"Lufkin ISD is 83% poverty. So if I have to close schools and my children cannot come to school, it also means that they may not have breakfast, they may not have lunch, and they may not have the mechanism at home to study virtually," said Torres.

Chapel Hill ISD mandated masks on August 31 after the district saw a spike of COVID-19 cases. Chapel Hill ISD's Communications Director, Belen Casillas adds, "at the beginning of August, we had about nine students and staff that were COVID-19 positive, then it jumped drastically to almost 200 staff and students." The district now has only 19 positive cases: 15 students and 4 staff members.

Bevelon Ford, Chapel Hill ISD grandparent, says, "hopefully all parents are insisting their children wear a mask at all times at school due to the fact that COVID is real" whether or not their district has a mandate in place.

On the flip side, Spring Hill ISD does not have a mask mandate in place, although their numbers are relatively low; sitting at around two percent per campus. Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Penny Fleet says the goal is to provide as close to "normalcy" for the students as possible because "they only get to be a third-grader, one time, a senior. they only get to do it once and so our goal is to keep these kiddos in school; as normal of an experience for them as we can."