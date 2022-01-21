Masons to host blood drive in conjunction with Carter Blood Care

Carter Blood Care has committed a donation bus for this drive, as well as several apheresis (double-red) donation stations inside the Lodge.

ATHENS, Texas — The shortage of blood in East Texas is evident.

Graciously, Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting a blood drive at the Lodge on Saturday, February 12.

Door prizes will be given out to names selected from anyone who buys BBQ tickets. Carter Blood Care has generously committed a donation bus for this drive, as well as several apheresis (double-red) donation stations inside the Lodge.

The blood collected from the drive will go to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas. Texas Scottish Rite Hospital is a world renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders.

The blood drive will go from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Athens Masonic Lodge, located at 2030 East Corsicana Street in Athens (next to Nelson Propane).

The Masons plan to cook sliders throughout the day, which will be free for anyone who donates to the cause.

This past October at the Fall Blood Drive, the group collected a total of 37 pints of blood. A spokesperson says their goal in February is 40 pints of blood.

"That can only happen if the Athens community unites their efforts and, literally rolls up their sleeves," said Jeff Almrud, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “Giving blood is giving the gift of life.”