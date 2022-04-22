City of Tyler low-cost microchip, rabies clinic quickly turns to happy hour for dogs

"It's a social event for our fur babies," said pet owner Angelia Henson.



Mary Fowler with Tyler Animal Services says the annual rabies and microchip clinic took a two-year "paws."



"COVID," said Fowler. "It was COVID."



Shawn Markmann with Animal Services was on microchip duty and Dr. Brian Daughtry with City Small Animal Clinic took over the rabies shots.



"We'll give the shot on the pet's right side." Dr. Daughtry said "It's very important these dogs and cats are vaccinated for rabies."



Pet owners said $10 rabies shots and $5 microchips ease some of the pet debt pressure. It eases their minds, too.



"It's like $35 at my vet," said Amanda Mosely



"I saw an opossum in my yard and I didn't want them to get bit," Angelia Henson added, "I'm not trying to get bit either."



Tyler's code of ordinance requires all dogs and cats within the city limits be vaccinated against rabies by the time the animal is 4-monthsold and then every three years after that.