GLADEWATER, Texas — The City of Gladewater has renamed Miller Street in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

According to the city, the Gladewater City Council voted to renamed Miller Street between South Tyler to East Sabine as DR MLB JR Drive.

Google Maps

The new street will officially be dedicated on June 22 before Gladewater's Juneteenth parade downtown.

According to National Geographic, there are more than 1,000 streets worldwide named after Dr. King.