New mobile pantry for Palestine residents from the East Texas Food Bank

PALESTINE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in March 2022.

The East Texas Food Bank will offer a new mobile pantry every month with fresh produce in Anderson County to help residents in need of food.

On every fourth Wednesday of each month, there will be a mobile pantry offering fresh produce to residents in Palestine. The program is set to start on April 27 and will take place at the First Baptist Church Palestine, located at 5700 TX Loop 256.

The drive-through Mobile Pantry is open to any resident in need of food and there are no ID requirements. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 17% of the residents are food insecure including 26% of children,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”

The East Texas Food Bank currently has seven partner agencies to operate food pantries in Frankston; Elkhart; and Palestine, helping to serve 1,100 households. Additionally, there are special programs to help seniors with a monthly box of food; and children receive backpacks filled with food through their respective school.