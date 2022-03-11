Student-led color run raises more than $10,000 for Hallsville ISD student

The money was raised in honor of a classmate who is battling AHC (Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood), a rare neurological disorder.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — A student-led community color run in Hallsville has raised more than $10,000 for a Hallsville ISD student battling a neurological condition.

Hallsville ISD Intermediate School teacher Alaina Hamilton said she had an idea months ago to come up with a way to encourage her fifth-grade students to meet goals, learn math and simultaneously give back to the community.

After a couple of months of meeting their goals and raising funds, Hamilton’s students decided they wanted to do more not only to help the community, but specifically help their fellow student Ellie Kate Williams, who was born with AHC (Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood), a rare neurological disorder.