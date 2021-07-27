As it's National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month how is Tyler best supporting their marginalized community members?

National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, which is observed each July to bring awareness to the unique struggles that racial and ethnic minority communities face regarding mental illness in the United States.

The awareness month was established in 2008.

Millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition; however, racial identities result in unique experiences for marginalized communities.

At the intersection of race and mental health, Black Americans today face generational trauma as far back as slavery says Briana Heard, trauma researcher at UT Health Tyler.

“We were enslaved, there were a lot of cases where the family had to be strong, there were no instances of crying or being angry or lashing out. Because if there was any notice of that then there would be punishment from the slave master. And so as we see today, a lot of parents who are in the African American community, are teaching their kids don't cry.”

Negative attitudes and beliefs towards mental health in these communities makes it difficult for them to seek help, says Amy Schenck, LPC Associate.

“There's a lot of stigma attached to mental and emotional health. And so with that being said, like for minorities, that stigma is often way higher than in other communities. And so just being able to reach out and feel safe enough to do that, like seems to be a big issue.”

In Tyler, Heard believes there is unequal access to quality mental health services:

“I will say in the underprivileged areas, certain parts of Tyler, there aren't any really like counseling services available, there aren't any psychiatric clinics available in that specific area that have to go out of the way to see any difference any change.”

But there are ways the Tyler community can best support their marginalized neighbors moving forward.

“I would say even just continuing to show up for those communities, even if it seems like maybe they're not wanting to help, it's really high, it's just keep showing up for them” Schenck said.

Heard added, “Talking about these issues at work, talking about these issues in the family, coming up with how to do a better job of coming up with more organizations that embrace cultural diversity, but also implement into the workplace where there's training that is happening.”