New Chief of Police named for the City of Diboll

“The amount of attention this job received is a testament to how great things are in Diboll and that others want to be a part of it," said Arnold

DIBOLL, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- The video attached was produced on Jan. 27, 2022.

Michael Skillern has been named the new Chief of Police for the City of Diboll.

Chief Skillern has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Baylor University; a Master’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Houston Clear Lake; and . is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police and the FBI National Academy.

“I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Diboll Police Department, bringing my years of experience to the job and making what is already a great department even better," said Skillern. "I am truly excited about being an integral part of the Diboll community and participating in all the city has to offer”. Arnold adds, “We have been very deliberate in our search and are confident we have found the perfect Chief of Police for all of Diboll!”

Skillern has 26 years of experience with the Houston Police Department where he worked as the Commander of the Major Offenders Division; Homicide Division; Downtown Division; Gang Division; Westside Patrol Division; and his most recent position as Assistant Chief.

Additionally, Chief Skillern brings his experience with large-scale events and a history of working cooperatively with other agencies at both the local and Federal levels. Skillern was directly involved in implementing the body camera policy; deployment; and training for all personnel within the Houston Police Department.

According to City Manager Jason Arnold, the City of Diboll received upwards of 50 applicants from across the country; held three rounds of interviews and partook in extensive background research for each candidate.