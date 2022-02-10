Recently opened Jacksonville coffee shop offers a community vibe

A 2,000 square feet mural painted outside reads, “Love thy neighbor," welcomes everyone in the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A recently opened coffee shop in town offers a new place to get a cup of java and serves as a community gathering place.

Neighbors Coffee in downtown Jacksonville on Wednesday had a ribbon cutting after opening its doors in mid-January.

With a mural that covers about 2,000 square feet painted on an outside wall that reads, “Love thy neighbor,” and several scheduled gatherings such as a weekly story time and an upcoming daddy/daughter date night, Neighbors Coffee is serving up a community vibe.