East Texas Oil Museum and Kilgore Public Library to partner for hands-on NASA activities

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum and the Kilgore Public Library partnered to host “NASA: Ready, Set, Launch" on Friday, February 25 at East Texas Oil Museum from 3-6 p.m.

“NASA: Ready, Set, Launch" will have hands-on activities and an exclusive look at the museum’s most recent NASA exhibit.

“Not only can you view the exhibits, but you can do hands-on activities to learn how NASA scientists use tools like the James Webb Space Telescope to study planets in our solar system,” said Olivia Moore, ETOM manager.

“NASA Apollo Space Missions: Texas and American History," is the exhibit showcased at the museum. The exhibit includes includes artifacts including moon/lunar rock replica displays from the Apollo 15 mission and the Apollo 6 expedition.

The exhibit also features informational and photographic panels about the “Project Apollo” missions, a replica of a Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit, a replica of the helmet used in Apollo training and photographs from the Apollo 12 Extravehicular Activity (EVA) photography collection.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.