Renovations at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview about 60% complete

These improvements will give residents a spot to improve health, wellness, recreate, learn, socialize, and celebrate.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from November 2019.

After the Broughton Recreation Center closed in June for major renovations, work continues on time and within budget, according to Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron.

Renovations include work to the entry, construction of an additional gymnasium, extra parking and updates to current facilities. Broughton’s park will have an extended trail, improved basketball courts and a plaza for hosting outdoor events.

“It’s about 60% complete at this point,” Caron said about the $5.7-million project that’s part of the 2018 bond package approved by voters. “RLM (General Contractors) is making great progress, and we anticipate them completing construction late summer/early fall. After that, we will have some move in time for furniture, fixtures and equipment.”