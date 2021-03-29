New Starbucks in East Texas going viral thanks to horsing around

"ONLY IN TEXAS!!!"

MARSHALL, Texas — Not only was the new Starbucks in Marshall busy when it opened Monday, but a photo of two customers on horses is going viral.

Darlene Evans of Marshall provided two photos to the Marshall News Messenger of patrons on a horse with the caption, "Starbucks opened today in Marshall! ONLY IN TEXAS!!!"

The store is open for business — and horses — from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week and is located at 100 E End Blvd N. in Marshall.