Tyler park has new design contract approved by city council

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved a contract with Halff Associates Inc. to execute plans for the renovation of Noble E. Young Park.

According to the city, renovation plans will total $77,000, which will be funded by Community Development Block Grant Funds.

With the funds, the Tyler Parks Department says they plan to:

Replace the pavilion

Replace the restrooms

Install new playground equipment

Add a walking trail

Add sidewalks

Create an outdoor exercise area with ADA-accessible equipment.

The renovations should be