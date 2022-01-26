x
Tyler park has new design contract approved by city council

The project will be completed by the end of July and the $77,000 will be funded by Community Development Block Grant Funds.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved a contract with Halff Associates Inc. to execute plans for the renovation of Noble E. Young Park

According to the city, renovation plans will total $77,000, which will be funded by Community Development Block Grant Funds.

With the funds, the Tyler Parks Department says they plan to:

  • Replace the pavilion
  • Replace the restrooms
  • Install new playground equipment
  • Add a walking trail
  • Add sidewalks
  • Create an outdoor exercise area with ADA-accessible equipment.
  • The renovations should be 

The project will be completed by the end of July, the city says.

