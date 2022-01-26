Tyler park has new design contract approved by city council

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved a contract with Halff Associates Inc. to execute plans for the renovation of Noble E. Young Park.
According to the city, renovation plans will total $77,000, which will be funded by Community Development Block Grant Funds.
With the funds, the Tyler Parks Department says they plan to:
- Replace the pavilion
- Replace the restrooms
- Install new playground equipment
- Add a walking trail
- Add sidewalks
- Create an outdoor exercise area with ADA-accessible equipment.
The project will be completed by the end of July, the city says.
