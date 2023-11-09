Former NYPD officer, World Trade Center worker and pilot share sobering stories of 9/11

Locals who were in the Twin Towers, down the road for the destruction, or piloting a plane during the attack, share their stories.

NEW YORK, New York — Tonight, we're remembering the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Across Tampa Bay, people are reflecting, including some who were in New York City on that tragic day. Their stories are still sobering more than two decades later.

"This was a horrible, horrible day," 9/11 survivor Anne Koster said. "I was on the 81st floor of the first tower, 9 floors above me was where the first plane came in."

Koster was working security in the first tower at the time of the attacks.

"I called my husband and my father," Koster said. "I started walking down the stairs with my friend Susan."

Koster said at one point, Susan needed a break and stopped on the stairs. It would be the last time she saw her friend.

"To make a long story short, on the 44th floor we separated. She wanted to rest and I kept going. She passed away. They found her body on Christmas Day."

Koster remembers it was her family that kept pushing her forward during the hour and 15 minutes it took her to get out of the building.

"At the time, my mom was sick and I guess it was her pushing me out of the building, just got to get home," Koster remembered.

Meanwhile, Candiace Baker, a detective with NYPD, was working a few blocks away.

"I was sitting at my computer typing when the first plane hit and knocked my computer monitor out," Baker said.

In the days following the attack, Baker worked the missing persons hotline.

"I couldn't begin to imagine what those people were going through. All we could do was listen and cry and have as much compassion as we could, but we cried a lot," she added.

For pilot Mark Weinkrantz, from the air on the other side of the world, he knew something was wrong.

"That day, I was flying from Tokyo down to the Hong Kong airport," pilot Mark Weinkrantz said. "There were some weird things happening on the radio. Singapore Airlines was trying to get permission to enter San Francisco airspace and they were turned away. And we all commented on why would something like that happen?"

The reality was far worse than he could imagine. His thoughts immediately went to the flight crews.

"We know that that could have been us, any one of us, because we were not prepared for this type of thing," Weinkrantz said.

Today, people across Tampa Bay unite in memory.

"You have to remember, you always have to remember what happened, always," Koster said.

No matter your story, Baker urges them to be told, keeping the lessons of 9/11 alive for generations to come.