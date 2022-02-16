Smith County offices will close for Presidents Day

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — All Smith County non-emergency offices will be closed for business on Monday, February 21, 2022, for Presidents Day.
On Tuesday, February 22, all offices will reopen for normal business hours.
The Smith County Commissioners Court will not be meeting next Tuesday at its regular time. The next Commissioners Court meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 1.
For Commissioners Court meeting times and agenda, visit: www.smith-county.com/i-want-to/view/commissioners-court-agendas
