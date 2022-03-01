x
Public invited to discuss proposal of Waljim Street extension on March 8

The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization staff will attend the open house to answer questions and provide information about the plan.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) invites the public to attend an open house to discuss the Master Street Plan to extend Waljim Street on Tuesday, March 8 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center's large conference. 

The Master Street Plan a long-range planning document that classifies streets based on the current and forecasted traffic counts. This plan recommends street elements such as curbs, turn lanes, bike lanes or sidewalks that the street should incorporate to best convey traffic movement.

MPO staff will attend the open house to answer questions and provide information about the plan.

People that attend the open house will be able to make comments and feedback will be presented to the MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee when the proposed amendment is considered for adoption on March 24.

Residents can read the Master Street Plan at tylerareampo.org/plans-and-projects/special-studies/master-street-plan. Questions and comments can be submitted through the Contact Us page under the About section of the MPO’s website or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com.

