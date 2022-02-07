Orienteering Course installed at Faulkner Park by Tyler Boy Scout

This is the first-ever orienteering course in Tyler and it allows participants to practice their compass and map-reading skills

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in 2019.

A Tyler Boy Scout has installed an orienteering course at Faulkner Park as part of his Eagle Scout Project.

William Barker, a freshman at Tyler Legacy High School, created the navigation course that follows a highly detailed map to find nine markers placed throughout Faulkner Trails.

“Orienteering requires more human input and skill than just using a GPS and makes for a mental and physical challenge,” said William Barker. “When I was training for a trek in the mountains of New Mexico (Philmont High Adventure Base) and wanted to practice my navigation skills, I had to go all the way to Tyler State Park. I thought that Faulkner Park would be a great place for an orienteering course. It is a beautiful park that is free and accessible to everyone.”