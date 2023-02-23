Overton pool abandoned for 12 years, community comes together to raise money to rebuild

The goal is to raise $78,000 and so far only a little over $1,200 has been raised.

OVERTON, Texas — For over 12 years, a community pool in Overton has sat abandoned but a few community members are trying to rebuild it for the community.

Overton resident and orgnaizer, Michael Bass created a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of rebuilding the pool.

In his proposal, 15% of the gross income would go to the city. The new pool would also give local students an opportunity for employment.

Bass said for the community pool to be rebuild, there is a lot of work to be done in order to make it happen. The goal is to raise $78,000 and so far only a little over $1,200 has been raised.

But he said the end result will be worth it.

"Get the community together to accomplish a common goal, a common goal being something that actually gives the community (a place) we can bring people in so they can see how beautiful the city of Overton is," Bass said.