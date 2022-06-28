Chapel Hill ISD's 'Pack the Bus' school supply drive starts today

All five CHISD campuses have a list of what each campus needs, broken down into age groups. This allows community members to guide their donations.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video was produced on June 28, 2022.

Chapel Hill Independent School District's "Pack the Bus" school supply drive starts today.

Starting today until August 6, CHISD will be hosting their "Pack the Bus" school supply drive to benefit every student within the district. The district has partnered with local organizations, including Whataburger and Dairy Queen, to allow community members convenient drop-off locations.

The three locations for community members to drop-off supplies at are listed below:

Whataburger on Hwy 64 East: Donation box is by the cashier

Dairy Queen on Hwy 64 East: Donation box is by the cashier

Chapel Hill High School: Donation box is by the front desk

In addition to the donation drive, the last day to drop-off items is at the Back2School Expo on August 6. The event will take place at the Chapel Hill High School Gym, and all items will be loaded onto a school bus parked by the main gym entrance.

All five CHISD campuses have a list of what each campus needs, broken down into age groups. This list acts as a guidance for those wanting to donate items that meet grade-level specific needs within the district. That list can be found here.