Palestine police trading cards help build trust among youth, law enforcement

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department is launching a trading card program to help build trust among officers and the community.
The program provides Palestine police officers with baseball-type trading cards. The front of the cards will have the officer’s photograph and the back will contain a short biography as well as a personal message to the children. The Cop Card program is for children of 5 to 15 years of age, which does not mean that children of other ages or adults cannot collect the cards. Children of all ages are encouraged to participate.
The Cop Card program is designed to help familiarize the children with the police officers in the community to help establish a trusted bond between the children and the officers. With the officers personally handing out these cards, children may seek out officers and feel comfortable speaking to them.
