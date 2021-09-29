Parents push for a school zone at busy high school intersection

As of now, neither the City of Tyler nor TxDOT can confirm who’s responsible for the school zone or when it could be installed.

TYLER, Texas — Parents say it’s a no-brainer — schools should have school zones.

The intersection of Paluxy Dr. and Jeff Davis Dr. in front of Cumberland Academy High school doesn’t have one.

Mary Ann Wills has a Sophomore student at Cumberland.

She said, “Where there’s a school, there’s kids. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a high school or elementary, there’s going to be kids of all ages there because they might have siblings.”

School principal Tim Schodowski said he's not sure why it’s taking so long to get a school zone in place.

“We are absolutely in favor of that," Schodowski said. "We have students who walk to the neighborhoods around us. I think it’s something that’s definitely needed.”

He sees 600 students drive off with their families or walk home in the 20 minutes after school lets out and says more traffic control would be safer for students crossing the street.

“I really don’t know firsthand if it’s the city or TxDOT or who’s really in charge of that,” Schodowski said.

When CBS19 reached out to TxDOT, they told us the Paluxy and Jeff Davis intersection is within City of Tyler limits.

The City of Tyler said they’ve been in contact with TxDOT about putting the school zone in place but haven’t received a response from them.