J-Star Ministries accepting donations to help Hurricane Idalia relief

LONGVIEW, Texas — As parts of Florida begin to recover from Hurricane Idalia, more help is on the way from an East Texas nonprofit.

The founder of J-Star Ministries, Patrick Johnson is collecting water, food items, and cleaning supplies to help those affected by the storm. The nonprofit organization is known for helping the communities in East Texas and across the country.

"We help to provide motivation, inspiration and education for today’s youth, while enabling them to become productive citizens in the community and society at large. So, we work with boys and girls aged 16 to 18," Johnson said.

Johnson is an example for the youths the ministry is trying to inspire. He spends much of his free time getting involved with all the different relief efforts, and that reputation has made him someone to look up to.

"Tornado victims, hurricane stuff, shootings, anything like that that has a lot of people affected that need relief, he’s usually the first person to jump into action," said Marcus Jeansonne, FirstliteNutrition owner. "I told him from day one, anytime he’s doing something for the betterment or to help people, we’re going to be here as a drop-off or pickup location for anything he needs."

Donations for his trip to Florida haven’t gone the way Johnson expected, but it's just one small part of relief efforts that he has been doing all summer long, including in East Texas.

"The wildfires, again a lot of people that basically need groceries, and just things to make it from day-to-day. It’s been tough, so we’re glad to be able to help out," Johnson said.

Before heading to Florida, Johnson is still looking for any donations that can help someone get by daily.

"We still need bleach, we need tarps, we need non-perishable food items, first aid kids, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, (and) a lot of things like that," Johnson said.