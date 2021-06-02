"He had greatness on him": Whitehouse celebrates Patrick Mahomes

The star quarterback's hometown painted the city red to show support.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The day started with Whitehouse mayor James Wansley declaring this year's Super Bowl, Sunday, February 7th as Patrick Mahomes day.

“He's a highly productive quarterback," Mayor James Wansley said. "But I think more important than that he has a really strong foundation that was built brick by brick.”

Everywhere you turn in Whitehouse, you'll find support for the hometown hero. Paintings, yard signs and even a larger-than-life cardboard cutout of the quarterback himself.

Brian Feiden has been carrying the cut out around town. He's named it "Flat Pat" and said, “It actually started off as around the house, with the family. And when someone requested, 'hey, you should bring Patrick out into the community.' I thought, you know what, that'd be a lot of fun”

The fun started in Whitehouse and continued on FaceBook

“My son created a Facebook page, #PatWhereYouAt," said Feiden.

The page has more than 600 members, all following the life-size replica to see where he’ll pop up next. It even made a stop at Whitehouse High School, Mahomes’ alma mater. His former football coach couldn’t be more proud.

“People that knew him knew he had greatness on him. We didn't know, was it going to be the NFL or anything like that, but we knew he was going to do great things from a very young age," said Adam Cook.