Pineywoods Agricultural Conference to be held on Feb. 11 in Gilmer

The Pineywoods Continuing Education Conference's topics are set to include: pests, weeds, beaver control and more.

GILMER, Texas — An education course on agricultural life is coming to East Texas.

The Pineywoods Continuing Education Conference is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Gilmer. Continuing education topics for the conference are set to include: pests, weeds, beaver control and more.

Also, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative located on W. Tyler St. The entry fee is $35 and can be paid at the door. The event is limited to the first 60 people who sign up, which includes lunch provided as a courtesy from Legacy Ag Credit.

“The counties presenting this annual program have worked diligently to provide participants with relevant and current information on key topics that affect beef cattle and forage production,” said Shaniqua Davis, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Gregg County. “This conference also allows agricultural license holders an opportunity to obtain continuing education units.”

Topics and Speakers

Integrated Pest Management for Livestock Operations, Michael Hampton,Central Life Sciences regional sales manager out of Winnsboro

Pesticide Laws and Regulations, Mark Matocha, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agriculture and environmental safety specialist, Bryan College Station

Beaver Control for Landowners, Penny Wilkerson, Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist out of Queen City

Aquatic Weed Identification and Chemical Control, Brittany Chesser, Ph.D., aquatic vegetation management specialist, Bryan of College Station

Handlng and Disposing of Agricultural Chemicals, Matocha

Anyone can preregister by calling the AgriLife Extension offices in the following counties:

Harrison - (903) 935-8413; Cass - (903) 756-5391; Upshur - (903) 843-4019; Gregg - (903) 236-8429; Marion - (903) 665-2421

Participants must register by Feb. 4.

On Feb. 11, check-in for registered participants begin on site at 8 a.m.