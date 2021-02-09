"Praying for Hope": Longview Regional hosts prayer walk for pandemic, natural disasters

"I'm praying for hope," said one resident.

LONGVIEW, Texas — "These times that we’re living in right now and the events we’re all seeing unfold in front of our eyes is a lot to process," said Longview pastor James Hall. Thursday, he joined dozens of Longview residents in prayer over COVID-19 patients.

"We realize it could be them today, and could be me tomorrow," Hall said.



A young Cameron and her grandmother Suzy Gillespie prayed for the same. Gillespie is the COVID-19 unit director at Longview Regional.



"Praying for endurance... That's exactly what we need," Gillespie said,.



Her son Jeremy has a friend on a ventilator in the hospital.



"People aren't realizing how bad it is," Jeremy said.



Longview Regional has 103 COVID-19 patients according to hospital staff. That's half of the hospital's entire capacity.

Residents gathered, walked around the hospital and prayed for those inside.



"I'm praying for people with coronavirus," said one young girl.



"I'm praying that people know the workers are trying their best to keep everyone safe and healthy," said another.



Walkers prayed for the pandemic but they also prayed for peace.



"Cover us all because it's not just here, it's everywhere."



One resident named Patricia wrapped everyone's prayers into one.