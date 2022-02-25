Princess Closet in the midst of dress collection drive

The Princess Closet provides a unique shopping experience for high school girls, completely free. The nonprofit is in need of more dresses, and a U-Haul style truck

TYLER, Texas — The Princess Closet, a nonprofit organization that helps provide a unique shopping experience for high school girls headed to prom, is in need of donors and volunteers.

LaKenya Hill, the director of the organization, said they are in midst of their prom dress collection season. During this time, they need modern dresses of all sizes.

"We're asking for those parents or our student's alumni to clean out their closets. And you know, just share their dresses with us," said Hill.

The Princess Closet has donation drop off sites located all over East Texas.

Once the donation drive is over, Hill said that's when the real fun begins. After spring break, Hill and a group of volunteers will visit high schools in East Texas that have reached out to her organization with a need. They will set up shop in the parking lot, and a group of girls will be able to experience an exclusive boutique shopping experience without any cost to them.

"It is beyond the dress, you know, the dress does not define who they are, and they may not be able to go you know, wherever the other girls go, their pay and family dynamics may be different and that's okay," said Hill.

The Princess Closet serves young ladies who may be in foster care; those with special needs; and those with income challenges.

"It's important to me to make sure that they're empowered and walk away, you know, with confidence and courage," said Hill.

Although they are in need of dresses, they are also searching for someone to donate a U-Haul-style truck. This will allow the organization to serve even more girls in the region. They are also in need of volunteer stylists and seamstresses.