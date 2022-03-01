Registration for the City of Tyler's 2022 Corporate Challenge is open

This challenge is a great opportunity for businesses to not only promote fitness throughout their organization, but it allows for networking opportunities.

TYLER, Texas — Registration for the Tyler Parks and Recreation 2022 Corporate Challenge is now open. This challenge is a great opportunity for businesses to not only promote fitness throughout their organization, but it allows for networking opportunities with other companies throughout the community.

Tyler businesses will have the ability to enter teams into 14 events throughout the month-long challenge:

3-on-3 basketball

5k run

Bowling

Cornhole

Disc golf

Dodgeball

Dominoes

Kickball

Miniature golf

Pickleball

Punt, Pass, Kick

Table tennis

Trivia

Volleyball

There are multiple enrollment options, including an all-inclusive and one-time discounted fee of $525 which covers the registration fee and one team registration for all 14 events. Additionally, there are "a la carte" options that allow the company to pay a one-time $100 registration fee and an additional small fee for each event they would like to participate in.