Registration for the City of Tyler's 2022 Corporate Challenge is open

TYLER, Texas — Registration for the Tyler Parks and Recreation 2022 Corporate Challenge is now open. This challenge is a great opportunity for businesses to not only promote fitness throughout their organization, but it allows for networking opportunities with other companies throughout the community.
Tyler businesses will have the ability to enter teams into 14 events throughout the month-long challenge:
- 3-on-3 basketball
- 5k run
- Bowling
- Cornhole
- Disc golf
- Dodgeball
- Dominoes
- Kickball
- Miniature golf
- Pickleball
- Punt, Pass, Kick
- Table tennis
- Trivia
- Volleyball
There are multiple enrollment options, including an all-inclusive and one-time discounted fee of $525 which covers the registration fee and one team registration for all 14 events. Additionally, there are "a la carte" options that allow the company to pay a one-time $100 registration fee and an additional small fee for each event they would like to participate in.
The registration deadline is April 1, with the events beginning on April 19. For more details regarding the Corporate Challenge, you can visit their website. If you have any questions and would like more information, contact Activities Specialist Greg Maschal at (903) 595-7217 or email him.