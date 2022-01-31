Registration now open for the M28 Youth Roundup

Registration is underway for the M28 Youth Roundup Rodeo, which is scheduled for March 12 and 13 at the Cross Brand Arena.

TYLER, Texas — An exciting youth rodeo event is coming to East Texas in March.

Registration is underway for the M28 Youth Roundup Rodeo, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cross Brand Arena. Entry fees are as follows:

$10 - Office Fee per rider

$20 - Peewee Events

$40 - Timed Events

$55 - Roughstock Events

Click here to register for the M28 Youth Roundup Rodeo. You can also download the sponsorship form, view rules and regulations, release forms and more.