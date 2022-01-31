Registration now open for the M28 Youth Roundup

TYLER, Texas — An exciting youth rodeo event is coming to East Texas in March.
Registration is underway for the M28 Youth Roundup Rodeo, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cross Brand Arena. Entry fees are as follows:
$10 - Office Fee per rider
$20 - Peewee Events
$40 - Timed Events
$55 - Roughstock Events
Click here to register for the M28 Youth Roundup Rodeo. You can also download the sponsorship form, view rules and regulations, release forms and more.
All applicants must register by March 3. For more information, call Tim Mayfield at (903) 571-6948 or Lee Fisher at (903) 805-5246.