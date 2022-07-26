Residential trash in Tyler to be collected an hour earlier in August

The new start time will not change residents' scheduled collection days.

All residential garbage and recycling in the City of Tyler will be collected at 6 a.m. starting August 1 due to the higher temperatures.

The Tyler Department of Solid Waste announced they will be collecting all residential garbage and recycling an hour earlier than normal to allow crews to work during cooler hours in the month of August. This new schedule will start at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, and last until Sept. 2.

Residents are asked to place their garbage and recycling containers at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection days. They can also leave their containers out after 6 p.m. the night before their collection day.

